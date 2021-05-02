Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and tours during the month of May.

Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the class link. For more information, or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

If the classes and tour are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events are as follows:

An infant care class is May 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class will be May 11 from 6:30-8:30 pm. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

A virtual interactive tour is scheduled for May 17 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.