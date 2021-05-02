Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and tours during the month of May.
Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the class link. For more information, or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”
If the classes and tour are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Events are as follows:
An infant care class is May 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.
Breastfeeding class will be May 11 from 6:30-8:30 pm. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
A virtual interactive tour is scheduled for May 17 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
An infant/CPR class is planned for May 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Please note, this is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
A two-part childbirth education course will be May 19 from 6:30-9 p.m. and May 26 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.