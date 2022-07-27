Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during August.

Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit lnrmc.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

An interactive virtual and on demand tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free on demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately, whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next on demand tour is Aug. 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is Aug. 29 from noon to 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Infant care class will be Aug. 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class is Aug. 9 from 6:30-to 9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant and child CPR class will be Aug. 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children from birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents can still take the class after the baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education classes are two parts and will be held via Goggle Meet Aug. 10 and 17 from 6:30-9 p.m. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks gestation. Cost is $50.