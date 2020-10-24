Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting multiple free online classes during November. Registration is required for each, and once registered participants will receive an email with the class link.

All of the classes will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. For additional information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Infant care class will be Nov. 3 and includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering.

Breastfeeding class is Nov. 9 and is taught by a lactation consultant. It includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life.

Infant/Child CPR class will be Nov. 17 and includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a chocking victim and home and car seat safety. Note: this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation.

Childbirth education class is a two-part course and will be offered Nov. 18 and Nov. 24. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.