Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting free online classes and interactive tours during December. Registration is required for each, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link.
For additional information and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Online classes being offered include the following:
- Infant care class scheduled for Dec. 1 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering.
- Breastfeeding class will be Dec. 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life.
- Infant/CPR class is planned for Dec. 15 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note that this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation.
- Childbirth education is a two-part course with classes to be held on Wednesdays, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30 from 6:30-9 p.m. on both dates. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation.
There are two dates scheduled for the interactive tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The tours are Dec. 12 at noon and Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. Interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. The tours are held live through Google Meet with a question-and-answer session to follow.
