Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during March. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

A free On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is March 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for March 28 at from noon to 1 p.m. Both are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant care class will be March 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.