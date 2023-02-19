Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Mooresville man located

Douglas Slater, 77, who was reported missing around 4:18 a.m., has been located, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: High school girls report record levels of sexual violence, suicide thoughts and sadness