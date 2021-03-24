Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be offering a variety of free online tours and classes during the month of April. Registration is required for each event.

Once registered, a separate email will be sent to the participant with the link for the tours and classes. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the events are full, email for further options to mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com.

Events are as follows:

The next On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is April 1 and can be accessed at any time. The virtual Interactive Tour is scheduled for April 19 at 1 p.m. Interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive Tours, which are free to prospective and expectant parents, are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant care class scheduled for April 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.