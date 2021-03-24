 Skip to main content
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be offering a variety of free online tours and classes during the month of April. Registration is required for each event.

Once registered, a separate email will be sent to the participant with the link for the tours and classes. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the events are full, email for further options to mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com.

Events are as follows:

The next On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is April 1 and can be accessed at any time. The virtual Interactive Tour is scheduled for April 19 at 1 p.m. Interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive Tours, which are free to prospective and expectant parents, are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant care class scheduled for April 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

Infant/CPR class is planned for April 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note that this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education is a two-part course and will be offered April 21 and 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. each date. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and will include information on the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

