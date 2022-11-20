Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during December. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Events include:

An interactive virtual and On Demand tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is set for Dec. 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for Dec. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant Care Class will be held Dec. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.

Childbirth Education is a two-part course with classes held Dec. 7 and 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

Breastfeeding class will be held Dec. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/CPR Class will be held Dec. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

