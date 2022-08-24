Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during September.

Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email jill.huneycutt@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

An interactive virtual and on-demand tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free on-demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time, whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next on-demand tour is set for Sept. 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for Sept. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. Both are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant care class will be held Sept. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Classes are offered monthly and fill quickly. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class is scheduled for Sept. 13 from 6:30-to 9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant and child CPR class will be Sept. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim, and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents can still take the class after the baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education classes are two parts and will be held via Goggle Meet Sept. 21 and 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks gestation. Cost is $50.