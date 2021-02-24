Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and tours in March. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com to discuss other options.
Events are as follows:
- An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is March 1, with the interactive tour scheduled for March 15 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
- Infant care class is set for March 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.
- Breastfeeding class is scheduled for March 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
- Infant/CPR class will be held March 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
- Childbirth education classes are planned for March 17 and 24 from 6:30-9 p.m. each day. The two-part course classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.