Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting its online classes and interactive tour during January.

Registration is required for each event. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. Once registered, a separate link will be emailed to participants. If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Online events include:

Infant Care class: Scheduled for Jan. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class: This class is set for Jan. 12, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/Child CPR class: Planned for Jan. 18, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Planned for Jan. 18, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15. Maternity center interactive tour: This free tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. The online tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

This free tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. The online tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Childbirth education classes: The two-part course is Jan. 20 and 27 from 6:30-9 both days. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.