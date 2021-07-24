 Skip to main content
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has two upcoming events with registration required for both. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link.

An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is planned for Aug. 1. The video provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents.

The online infant care class will be Aug. 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

For information or to register for either event, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.

