Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting several online classes as well as a tour during October. Registration is required and all events are free. For information and to register for each, visit www.LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the events are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lrnmc.com for other options.

The interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is scheduled for Oct. 10 at noon and Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. The online tours are for prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.