Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting several online classes as well as a tour during October. Registration is required and all events are free. For information and to register for each, visit www.LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the events are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lrnmc.com for other options.
The interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is scheduled for Oct. 10 at noon and Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. The online tours are for prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.
Classes will include:
- A monthly breastfeeding class set for Oct. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life.
- An infant/CPR class to be held Oct. 20 from 6:30-9 p.m. including CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. A separate link will be emailed to those registered for the class.
- A two-part childbirth education course is planned for Oct. 21 and 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. on both dates. The classes will meet via Google Meet and include information on the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes.
