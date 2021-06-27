Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during the month of July. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Events include:
An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time, whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is July 1, with the virtual interactive tour scheduled for July 19 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Infant care class is scheduled July 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.
Breastfeeding class will be held July 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Infant/CPR class is planned for July 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-styles doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education class is a two-part course scheduled July 21 and July 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. each day. The classes meet via Goggle Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.