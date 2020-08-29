Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting multiple free, online classes during September. Registration is required for each.
For additional information or to register, go to LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If a class is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Classes will include:
- Infant care class will be held Sept. 1 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class will include basic infant care skills including feeding, bathing and diapering. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the class link. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly.
- Breastfeeding class will be held Sept. 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. It is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life.
- Infant/child CPR class will be held Sept. 15 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years old, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation.
- Childbirth education is a two-part course with classes slated for Sept. 16 and 23 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.
