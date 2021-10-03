 Skip to main content
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting multiple online classes and a tour during the month. Registration is required for each, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LRNMC.com and click Events. If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events are as follows:

Infant care class is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class will be Oct. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/CPR class is planned for Oct. 19 from 6:30-9:30 pm. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a chocking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education classes are held in two sessions via Google Meet. The classes are set for Oct. 20 and 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.

A virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be held Oct. 25 at noon. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. The tour is held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

