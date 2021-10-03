Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting multiple online classes and a tour during the month. Registration is required for each, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LRNMC.com and click Events. If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events are as follows:

Infant care class is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class will be Oct. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/CPR class is planned for Oct. 19 from 6:30-9:30 pm. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a chocking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.