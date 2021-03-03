Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and a tour during March. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com to discuss other options.
Events are as follows:
Breastfeeding class is scheduled for March 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Free interactive tour, set for March 15 at 1 p.m., involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Infant/CPR class will be held March 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Please note this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education classes are planned for March 17 and 24 from 6:30-9 p.m. each day. The two-part course classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet.
Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.