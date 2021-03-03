Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and a tour during March. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com to discuss other options.

Events are as follows:

Breastfeeding class is scheduled for March 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Free interactive tour, set for March 15 at 1 p.m., involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.