Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during December. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.

For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. If you have any questions about the class, email amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.

Scheduled events are:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is set for Dec. 1, and the virtual interactive tour is Dec. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Breastfeeding class will be offered Dec. 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.