Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has scheduled its September tours and classes with registration required for each. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the event.
For information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.
September events hosted by the hospital include:
- An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the Interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is Sept. 1, with the virtual interactive tour scheduled for Sept. 27 at noon. The tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
- The infant care class will be Sept. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.
- A breastfeeding class will be offered Sept. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
- Childbirth education classes, which are held in two parts, are planned for Sept. 15 and 22 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
- Infant/child CPR class will be held Sept. 21 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.