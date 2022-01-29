 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospital news
0 Comments
alert top story
Hospital news

Hospital news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during the month of February. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For additional questions about the classes or tours, email amy_cunningham@lrnmc.com.

Events include:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is Feb. 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant care class is scheduled for Feb. 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

Infant/child CPR class will be held Feb. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a chocking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class is planned for Feb. 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Childbirth education classes are a two-part course and will be held Feb. 9 and 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Local News

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

  • Updated

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics