The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is taking applications for $1,500 need-based/academic scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. The scholarships are intended to encourage the study and participation in medical professions.

Students pursuing a degree or certification program in the medical field are encouraged to apply. Scholarships will be given based on financial need and academic performance.

Applications are available via local high school guidance counselors and may be picked up from the hospital’s Visitor’s Entrance desk, by email request to mlsgrandma@aol.com or downloaded from the hospital’s website, LNRMC.com, under “About” and by clicking on Volunteer Opportunities (2023 Auxiliary Scholarships).

Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited healthcare education program. The application deadline is April 23, and recipients will be announced by May 5.