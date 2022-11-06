 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hospital sponsors pumpkin decorating contest

11-6 pumpkin contest

Creighton D. Fiscina, M.D., FACS, with the first place pumpkin competition winning entry.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced its winners for the 2022 annual hospital department pumpkin carving competition.

This fun and competitive event is enjoyed by all hospital departments each year.

Advanced General Surgeon Creighton D. Fiscina, M.D., FACS, of Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree, was this year’s judge.

Fiscina named Lake Norman Medical Group General Surgery NorthPoint, the office of General Surgeon David Gish, M.D., FACS and Nurse Practitioner Kristen Mason, MSN APRN, FNP-BC, as the first place winner with their elaborate display.

Second place was awarded to the case management department, and the pharmacy department received the honorable mention award.

