Hospital to host blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Feb. 1. It will take place in the hospital’s Community Rooms A and B from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive is open to the public, and appointments are recommended. Donors will need to bring a photo identification with them, and masks are required.

The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, and patients are counting on donors to show up. After a shortfall of blood donations in recent months, the time to give is as critical as ever. Therefore, donors are in great need.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC” to schedule an appointment.