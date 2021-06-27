 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship awarded
0 Comments

Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship awarded

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has awarded its 2021 scholarship to Caroline Cutler, a 2021 graduate of South Iredell IB High School.

Cutler received a $1,500 scholarship and will be attending East Carolina University in Greenville to pursue an education in nursing.

The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage study and participation in medical and health related professions.

The Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship is based on academic achievement, commitment to pursuing a health care career and financial need.

The scholarship program is just one of many contributions the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary contributes to the Mooresville-Lake Norman community each year.

The volunteers coordinate fundraisers for the scholarships and other charitable causes throughout the year.

For additional information regarding the auxiliary or for those interested in volunteering, visit the hospital’s website at www.LNRMC.com.

6-27 scholarship awarded

Cutler
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spending time with friends
Local News

Spending time with friends

Early morning visitors to McDonalds on Gateway Boulevard have probably noticed a small group gathered around a table outside enjoying their co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics