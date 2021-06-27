Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship awarded

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has awarded its 2021 scholarship to Caroline Cutler, a 2021 graduate of South Iredell IB High School.

Cutler received a $1,500 scholarship and will be attending East Carolina University in Greenville to pursue an education in nursing.

The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage study and participation in medical and health related professions.

The Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship is based on academic achievement, commitment to pursuing a health care career and financial need.

The scholarship program is just one of many contributions the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary contributes to the Mooresville-Lake Norman community each year.

The volunteers coordinate fundraisers for the scholarships and other charitable causes throughout the year.

For additional information regarding the auxiliary or for those interested in volunteering, visit the hospital’s website at www.LNRMC.com.