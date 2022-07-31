Hospitals to host August blood drive

Both Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers will be hosting American Red Cross blood drives during August and are encouraging community support.

Davis Regional will host a blood drive in the mobile unit Aug. 10 from 12:30-5 p.m. in the front parking lot, located at 218 Old Mocksville Road, in Statesville.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Davis” to schedule an appointment.

On Aug. 24, Lake Norman Regional will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. also in the mobile unit, outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, located at 131 Medical Park Road, in Mooresville.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”

The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, and patients are counting on donors to show up. Now is the time to give.