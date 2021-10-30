Hospitals welcome marketing manager

Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Breana Donnelly as marketing manager, who joins Leigh Whitfield, director of marketing and public relations/PIO.

Donnelly received her Master of Business Administration in public relations from Liberty University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

She joins the organization from Goldsboro with experience specializing in brand marketing, public relations and social media. She will be working with teams at both Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers and throughout the community.