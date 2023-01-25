HPCIC partners with ISS and CATS to produce caregiver training videos

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) recently partnered with the Iredell Statesville Schools Career Academy & Technical School (CATS) on a very important project — developing caregiver training videos.

With the help of CATS student Emma Deku and her Film, Animation, Graphic Design instructor Tanya Topazio, HPCIC helped produce eight important videos to support families as they care for their loved ones at home.

As part of the interdisciplinary team approach to care, hospice considers the caregiver an essential part of that team. With the help of these caregiver training videos, families can access simple and informative instructions on everything from changing sheets while a patient is lying in bed to important information about preventing falls and decreasing a patient’s anxiety.

“Most often, patients prefer to be at home when dealing with a terminal illness, but this can bring on anxiety and fear for the caregiver,” said HPCIC CEO Mike Smith. “The goal of these videos is to give our community another tool they can use to confidently care for their loved ones and alleviate that anxiety and fear, regardless of whether they are a HPCIC hospice patient or not. These videos are for the community, and we truly hope they find them valuable.”

Training video topics include:

Safe Transfers

Preventing Falls

Breathing Treatments

Managing Pain

Constipation

Incontinence

Anxiety

Caring for the Caregiver

To access Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County’s Caregiver Support Training videos, visit www.HOIC.org or scan the QR code.