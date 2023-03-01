The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce has recognized Pester USA Inc. in Huntersville for outstanding continuous support of education and workforce development with the Inspire Our Future award presented by the chamber and the Lake Norman Education Collaborative.

In 2022, Pester was an instrumental partner in starting the EDC’s Journey 360 program, which allows high school students from Hough, Hopewell and North Mecklenburg (who have self-identified as interested in directly entering the workforce after high school) tour manufacturing facilities and interact with employees for a deeper understanding of manufacturing as a career path.

Pester’s participation in this event was thoroughly thought out with stations, games, and examples of how each department is so important to the nuances of manufacturing. In the post-event survey sent to 75 students, Pester was the favorite with comments such as, “I can’t wait to apply here one day!”

Pester openly invites groups of students from throughout North Carolina to tour the facility. In the fall, Pester also agreed to host the Lake Norman Economic Development’s Business Mingle, which in turn helps the chamber’s Education Collaborative tailor student curriculum to the growing Lake Norman Business Community’s needs.

Ryan Braun, vice president of Pester Pac Automation, said, “We at Pester Pac Automation USA feel strongly about educating students on what opportunities are available to them in business administration, operation, engineering, automation, after their graduation. Providing them exposure to our industry (packaging automation) may allow them to make well thought out decisions about their futures and potentially consider a career path that they may not have otherwise considered.”

Braun added,” We take great pride in being recognized by the community as a supporter in this effort to broaden the scope of career paths students have available to them. We genuinely appreciate all the work the Lake Norman Chamber does with these programs throughout the year and look forward to continuing with our participation in the future.“