I-77 slowed by pair of wrecks near Exit 36
I-77 slowed by pair of wrecks near Exit 36

Wreck 2

The second wreck appears about 500 feet further down the road has left a car resting next to the concrete barrier. 

 LEANNA DUNLAP / MOORESVILLE TRIBUNE

A pair of wrecks are currently slowing traffic on I-77 Southbound.

Traffic was easing through the section around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. There were only minor injuries sustained between the two crashes.

wreck 1

The first wreck has resulted in slowed traffic and vehicles on the shoulder of the road. 
