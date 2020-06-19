I-77 slowed by pair of wrecks near Exit 36

A pair of wrecks are currently slowing traffic on I-77 Southbound.
Traffic was easing through the section around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. There were only minor injuries sustained between the two crashes.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A pair of wrecks are currently slowing traffic on I-77 Southbound.
Traffic was easing through the section around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. There were only minor injuries sustained between the two crashes.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners Monday denied a conditional zoning request that would have allowed a developer to build a fast-food res…
A number of public hearings concerning annexations will be conducted at the Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.
The search for a man who jumped from a boat on Lake Norman Sunday and never resurfaced entered its third day Tuesday.
Approximately three years ago, the elders and staff at First Presbyterian Church Mooresville, gathered for a vision retreat, and during that t…
The area around the Lowe’s Home Improvement in Troutman is currently blocked because of a suspicious package.
North Carolina continued to see dramatic growth in lab-confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,427 new cases as of Saturday morning.
When it came to calling her shot, Mooresville Women’s Golf Association member Sharon Pitkin appeared to have it down pat. Prior to hitting her…
A Mocksville man was arrested in connection with a break-in after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to investigate a report of a suspicious person.
A 19-year-old Mooresville man died Saturday night in a crash on Linwood Road.
Iredell County added 10 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 470 who have been diagnosed to date.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.