‘I don’t know how we would have made it’; FeedNC was blessing

It was while staying home and watching the news that Derrick Turner said he and his wife, Pamela, of Troutman learned about the spread of COVID-19, probably like many others as well, he said.
With his wife sick, Turner shared that they were not getting out.
“We were just staying in pretty much just to try to avoid getting sick,” he said. “Trying to stay in the house and stay safe.”
Prior to COVID, he said he was a very outgoing person, but when it hit, he didn’t want to possibly bring anything to his wife, and therefore, that meant he had to also slow down. During the pandemic, FeedNC was a great help to them, he shared. Because his wife had gotten sick, there was less money coming in.
“If it wasn’t for FeedNC, I don’t know how we would have made it,” he commented.
Now having to take on the role of preparing the food for the household, Turner said the lunches that FeedNC provided were a great help. “They really came in handy, and I really appreciated” the meals, along with the items the couple was able to get at the drive-thru pantry.
“It was hard keeping food in the house,” Turner noted. Therefore, having the food come in from FeedNC helped them out greatly, which in turn helped them in other ways financially. He shared that the money they were able to save by receiving the food allowed them to have that money to pay for gas, light bills, and more.
FeedNC has been a blessing not just to Derrick and Pamela but, he said, he had seen others benefit as well. He shared that his neighbor likewise has been greatly helped.
“She wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world,” he said of their services and, he noted with a smile, that if his “car is coming this way, she wants to get in it.”
FeedNC “helps people out tremendously,” Turner said, and noted that he would tell others about the place that might not know of it. “This is the place to come because everybody who helps is nice,” he said as he expressed his thanks to everybody there. “I thank everybody, the donors, the people here. I really do.”