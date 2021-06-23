‘I don’t know how we would have made it’; FeedNC was blessing

It was while staying home and watching the news that Derrick Turner said he and his wife, Pamela, of Troutman learned about the spread of COVID-19, probably like many others as well, he said.

With his wife sick, Turner shared that they were not getting out.

“We were just staying in pretty much just to try to avoid getting sick,” he said. “Trying to stay in the house and stay safe.”

Prior to COVID, he said he was a very outgoing person, but when it hit, he didn’t want to possibly bring anything to his wife, and therefore, that meant he had to also slow down. During the pandemic, FeedNC was a great help to them, he shared. Because his wife had gotten sick, there was less money coming in.

“If it wasn’t for FeedNC, I don’t know how we would have made it,” he commented.

Now having to take on the role of preparing the food for the household, Turner said the lunches that FeedNC provided were a great help. “They really came in handy, and I really appreciated” the meals, along with the items the couple was able to get at the drive-thru pantry.