I love a parade!
All ages attended and enjoyed watching as the annual Veterans Day Parade rolled by. The special event was held Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. in downtown Mooresville. Photos of children waving their flags and adults waiting and watching as the special event unfolded were captured. Here’s a few of them.

