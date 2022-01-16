‘I love volunteering, and I love the community’

Serving and giving back is nothing new to Jim Bullard, and during a December event at HealthReach Clinic, he was recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution for volunteering in the community and, in particular, with nonprofits including HealthReach, Civitans and Special Olympics.

Staff members of the clinic, along with DAR members and other special guests, including his wife Peggy, gathered outside the clinic for the presentation of the DAR Community Service Award.

Bullard, of Mooresville, shared that he loves volunteering and has been doing so in the community for quite a few years. He shared that he has been at HealthReach for 16 years, a member of the Civitans for 35 years and about that same length of time serving with Special Olympics.

The ceremony began as Rita Azali, the current regent of the Mary Slocumb Chapter DAR, shared with the crowd both what DAR is and what the award is all about.

“When most people think of DAR, they often think first of genealogy because we are all descendants of patriots of the American Revolution,” she said. “That is all true, but we are also a women’s service organization. Community service has played a central role in DAR’s mission since our society’s founding in 1890.”