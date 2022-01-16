‘I love volunteering, and I love the community’

Serving and giving back is nothing new to Jim Bullard, and during a December event at HealthReach Clinic, he was recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution for volunteering in the community and, in particular, with nonprofits including HealthReach, Civitans and Special Olympics.
Staff members of the clinic, along with DAR members and other special guests, including his wife Peggy, gathered outside the clinic for the presentation of the DAR Community Service Award.
Bullard, of Mooresville, shared that he loves volunteering and has been doing so in the community for quite a few years. He shared that he has been at HealthReach for 16 years, a member of the Civitans for 35 years and about that same length of time serving with Special Olympics.
The ceremony began as Rita Azali, the current regent of the Mary Slocumb Chapter DAR, shared with the crowd both what DAR is and what the award is all about.
“When most people think of DAR, they often think first of genealogy because we are all descendants of patriots of the American Revolution,” she said. “That is all true, but we are also a women’s service organization. Community service has played a central role in DAR’s mission since our society’s founding in 1890.”
Community service is important to them, Azali continued, and thus they have a special committee dedicated to that, and the chapters are encouraged to present awards to individuals who perform voluntary service in their community.
“There is no age or length of service requirement for this award, but the service is voluntary and unpaid,” Azali explained, and it should be documented through media outlets and/or from letters of recommendation.
Two such letters, one from Dr. Sabrina Niggel, executive director of the HealthReach Clinic, and Deb Myers, president of the Mooresville Civitan Club, both expounded on Bullard’s many years of service to the community, sharing the various roles he has filled in each organization including past president of the Civitan Club, currently serving as secretary/treasurer and liaison between the club and the agencies they support. Myers noted that Bullard is “fundamental to the operation of our club.”
He has also been very active with multiple Special Olympics projects donating countless hours to the organization, including organizing events, volunteering for the World Games and helping with fundraising for various projects including the Solar and Polar Plunges.
At HealthReach, he has volunteered in multiple roles ranging from assisting in the pharmacy to serving as a board member and treasurer.
As Niggel shared, Bullard has served above and beyond these as he has been an active member of First Baptist Church of Mooresville, served as a member of the American Legion and served his country in the United States Navy.
“For the past 30 years, Jim has called Mooresville home and has dedicated his life here to faith, family, community and country,” Niggel said.
DAR First Vice Recent Maryanne Freiburger presented Bullard with his certificate of award, which read “The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Certificate of Award presented to Jim Bullard for excellence in community service this day Dec. 2, 2021.”
Also assisting in the ceremony was Cindy Warren, who along with Mary Morrow, serves as co-chair of the Community Service Award Committee. Warren presented Bullard with his pin.
The event concluded as Morrow thanked Bullard “for all your many years of service to this community and making it better.” She likewise thanked Peggy for all the help she has been to Jim, as well as other guests for attending, including Niggel, Myers and Leigh Whitfield.
Bullard shared that he was honored to receive this award and wanted to express his gratitude to Myers, Niggel and the DAR organization.
“I don’t feel worthy,” he noted, “but it does feel good for someone to notice it.”
He noted that someone once asked him what he would consider the perfect job. His answer was, “it would be to volunteer, but volunteerism didn’t pay very well. So now I’m retired and I can volunteer. I love volunteering, and I love the community.”