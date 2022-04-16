'I shot him in his leg': 911 call from incident at rapper's home released

Audio from the 911 call after a reported intruder was shot near Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk’s home confirms some details from Wednesday’s incident but many others remain unconfirmed by the Troutman Police Department.

“I shot him in his leg,” the caller said, who is believed to be Kirk but that hasn’t been confirmed by authorities. “He’s trespassing on my property… about my name. I don’t know what he’s here for, what he’s here to take, what he’s here to do. He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

The man who was shot can be heard yelling in the background. He was later taken to a local medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries, Troutman police said.

The caller was cautioned to secure his weapon before police arrived. A gun was later taken by investigators. Troutman Police did confirm DaBaby and another person were at the home but did not say who shot the man or called 911.

No charges have been filed related to the incident as of Friday afternoon. North Carolina’s “Stand Your Ground“ laws could play a role in the legal process stemming from the incident.

“No, it’s like any other property owner, he’s entitled to his rights to secure their property and make sure nobody comes in,” Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said.

Kirk’s management with South Coast Music Group declined comment on Friday.

The Troutman Police Department will present its investigation to District Attorney Sarah Kirkman to determine if charges will be filed.