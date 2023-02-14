The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously passed a motion to accept RESOLVE, a school based mental health grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education on Monday night.

The school system was one of 242 applicants for the grant.

From there, all applications were peer reviewed and 102 projects were funded across the nation. The grant will allow the system to build the school-based mental health program internally and expand on the current program by hiring roughly 22 school-based therapists.

The program will require parental consent to participate and will include a family therapy component to occurs once a month that will also require parental consent to participate.

“We are really happy that we were actually the recipient of this grant. It’s huge and definitely an honor,” Executive Director of Student Services Kelly Marcy told the board Monday night.

The goal of the project includes lowering anxiety, decreasing violence, increasing emotional management and ultimately removing barriers to treatment.

The board also voted 5-2 to offer the Summer Remediation Program again for the 2022-23 school year.

The program will provide additional learning experiences outside the regular academic calendar.

During the program, school districts may administer the EOGs or EOCs.

The higher score will be included in the proficiency score for this accountability year.

The program will offer credit recovery at the high school level to any students who failed a course with a 50-59 or students who were not proficient on the first end of course test.At the elementary and middle school levels, the course will be offered for those that were non-proficient in math or science and will include a structured remediation program.

The next board meeting will occur March 13 at 6 p.m.