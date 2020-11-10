I-SS Board allocates $300K to avoid furloughs

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to allocate $300,000 to avoid furloughing 12 prime time and four child nutrition employees.

The board voted on and passed a motion presented by Sam Kennington to offer the 16 individuals work reassignments to other areas within the school system. If those individuals refuse to accept reassignment then they would be furloughed through the month of January.

The motion passed 5-2 with Todd Carver and Ken Poindexter casting the no votes.

Poindexter told other members the vote seemed like a moot point. He explained that as these individuals were reassigned, the money to have them on staff is already captured in the budget in those other areas. Therefore the $300,000 dollars that Kennington recommended allocated would not necessarily be needed.

Carver told the board, “nobody wants to furlough people a month before Christmas, but we can also not continue to lose 75-100 thousand dollars a month and sustain that. I think I would say we are at some point kicking this can down the road. We are going to have to either find efficiencies or through attrition recoup those losses. We cannot continue to lose money at those rates and sustain ourselves.”