I-SS board approves bid for new canopies at South Iredell

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three motions Monday night, awarding a bid to LaFave Construction for new canopies at South Iredell High School as well as passing a motion to upgrade the radio system district wide and to start the upset bid process for the former Mt. Mourne School property.

The board voted unanimously to award LaFave Construction the bid for the South Iredell canopy project at a cost of $987,000.

Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey told the board last week, the age of the canopies and the methods used to build those canopies are outdated and thus it was recommended to replace them. Six hundred thousand of the cost will be paid from the 2021-22 capital budget with the rest paid out from this year’s capital budget.

In addition, the board voted unanimously to upgrade the radio system districtwide. The radio system upgrade is part of the COPS School Violence Prevention Program grant. In total the school system was awarded a grant of $462,475, out of that grant $212,815 were allocated specifically for the upgrade of radios. Ivey told the board last week that the goal is to go to a common universal radio across the district as well as adding a radio to all buses.

According to Ivey, the grant specifically mentions a feature called WAVE OnCloud by Motorola. This feature allows for someone to automatically join into the radio network via smartphone. Ivey said emergency systems could pay for access if there was an emergency and they would have access to the radio network to communicate with someone inside the building.

The district will purchase the radios using the grant money and enter into a yearly service agreement for $278,427 per year for five years with the money being funded from the capital budget. In total the school system will be purchasing 1,419 devices including bus radios for each bus and repeaters at all schools, common radios for the SROs and the ability to be on WAVE OnCloud.

The board also voted 6-1 Monday night to start the upset bid process for the former Mt. Mourne school property, with Sam Kennington voting no.

The upset bid process will allow the school system to put the Mt. Mourne property up for sale. The property has been deemed as surplus and Iredell County has given the school system permission to sell the property.

Board attorney Ashley F. Leonard told the board the property will be advertised for sell. Once it is advertised, anyone who wants to put a bid in to buy the property will have 10 days to do so. The board can accept the highest bid and if that happens more than once that process will repeat itself until there are no more bids provided. At that time, the board can accept the highest bid or reject all bids.