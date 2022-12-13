I-SS board approves early start to 2023-24 school year but not without objections

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to implement the early version of the 2023-24 calendar for next year’s school year.

The calendar will see the system start school Aug. 14, 2023, and end May 24, 2024.

Anita Kurn, Bill Howell, Michael Kubiniec and Charles Kelly voted for the early calendar. Abby Trent, Brian Sloan and Doug Knight cast the no votes.

In voting no, Trent, Sloan and Knight all noted their concerns with upholding their oaths to the state constitution, as the school board will break state law by implementing the early calendar.

Current state law says that schools are required to start classes no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and to end them no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

Before the final vote was held, recently elected member Kurn told the board she was voting in the best interests of the students.

“The struggle between what is right and what is lawful is happening here,” she said. “We always hope they are one in the same but in some cases, they are not one in the same. I hold my oath and what it says in the Declaration of Independence, that we are governed body of the people by the people and for the people. That’s the higher law, and that’s the oath I took.”

Kurn went on to add: “The facts are that the school calendar has been brought before legislature, passes the House and fails the Senate by one vote from Phil Berger. The North Carolina School Board Association has sent lobbyist to Raleigh over school calendar issues with no success; however tourism lobbyists win the ear of the Senate majority leader every time. Tourism lobbies, and they listen, but not the education of our children.”

Charles Kelly went on to add that the state legislature has had 18 years to correct this, and it has not corrected it.

“I don’t look at it so much as breaking the law. I look at it as, if we were to vote for an early calendar someone would possibly look at it and say maybe we missed something here and we need to revisit this. If that will get their attention, then I will take the chance and vote for an early calendar.”

Before holding the vote that would pass the early calendar, newly elected chairman Bill Howell concluded that this vote was one of the hard decisions the board was elected to make.

“In our country, people realize that local elections count. Now we have groups saying, ‘We want local officials to do the right thing.’ I come in here, and I spent 30 years as a teacher and a coach, and it was always for the student, so what is good for the student,” Howell said. “Understand this: If we pass the early calendar, they may come to us in July and say you are going to have to pay for the superintendent’s salary and boy I tell you what y’all are going to give us a fit, but that’s OK. That’s why we ran for this office.”