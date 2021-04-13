I-SS Board approves plans for proms

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education presented its plan to allow local high school seniors to commemorate their senior year with a formal event or prom.
The vote came at Monday’s board of education meeting.
The events will take place between April 30 and May 21 with each high school having their own event.
North Iredell, West Iredell and South Iredell will have their proms at Carrigan Farms, while Statesville will have theirs at Crawford Farms and Lake Norman will host theirs in the commons on the grounds of the school.
The event for ASEC, CCTL and Crossroads was cancelled due to lack of participation but Executive Director of Secondary Education Kelly Cooper told the board those students from those schools wanting to attend an event would be given the opportunity to attend one of the other high schools’ events.
While the event will only be open to seniors at each of the schools, dates will be allowed to be underclassmen.
A key item for the board, multiple members expressed their pleasure with Cooper and Superintendent Jeff James.
“It’s tough for what’s happened, and I’m glad that we are doing this because I hate to see us miss another year and this is important, so thank you very much for your hard work,” Bill Howell said.
Todd Carver expressed gratitude for the community members that stepped up to help make the events possible.
“I just want to thank the folks at Carrigan and Crawford Farms for accommodating us and having us. I am just really grateful that this opportunity is going to be there for anyone who wants to take part in it.”
The events will follow strict guidelines, including mask compliance, avoiding buffet-style food, and a dinner seating plan will be developed for both students to help with social distancing.
Senior formal event schedule
NIHS — Carrigan Farms, April 30
LNHS — LNHS School Commons, May 1
WIHS — Carrigan Farms May 7
SHS — Crawford Farms, May 14
SIHS — Carrigan Farms, May 21