I-SS Board approves tentative 21-22 calendar

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved a tentative 2021-22 school calendar at Monday night’s meeting.

The tentative calendar would see school begin on Aug. 9, 2021 for the system’s Early Colleges and Aug. 23, 2021 for the Traditional Schools.The Early Colleges would end school on May 23, 2022, while the Traditional Schools would end on June 8, 2022.

The board approved the tentative calendar to allow the central office to begin the early planning stages for the next school year, but the board is still holding onto the hope that the state legislature will allow calendar flexibility for the second year in a row.

“This is a tentative calendar based on any future changes that the state legislature might make in the flexibility for school systems,” Board member Sam Kennington said. “I think that’s critical. I do not want this calendar to go out tonight and for our public and teachers to think this is final.”

If the state legislature were to decide in February to allow calendar flexibility, Director of Accountability, Testing and Student Information Laura Elliott told the board she had a back-up plan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}