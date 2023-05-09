The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved two construction projects and an architectural contract for another at Monday night’s meeting.

The board approved and accepted a bid from Ballard Roofing for $101,700 to replace the roof that covers the mezzanine and warehouse at Facilities and Planning.

The replacement comes with a 20-year labor and material warranty and the funds will come from the 2022-23 capital funds.

The board also approved and accepted a bid from Carolina Paving for $189,205 to repave the rear parking lot behind South Iredell High School.

The parking lot will be repaved this summer and ready for access by the time school starts this fall. The funds for the repaving will also come from the 2022-23 capital funds.

In addition, the board approved and accepted the architectural contract from Pinnacle Architecture for renovations to the old wing at Harmony Elementary School. The board selected Pinnacle to design the renovations back in November 2022.

The contract includes a 7% architect fee with an estimated cost of $210,000. The renovations cost is expected to be approximately $3,000,000.

The board is expected to use money from the sale of the Mount Mourne School property to fund the renovations.

In other board news, the board voted unanimously to approve Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC to perform audit services for the years ending June 30, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The fees are $43,000 for 22-23, $44,500 for 2023-24 and $46,000 for 2024-25.

The school system paid $35,000 for the 2021-22 audit with Strickland Hardee PLLC, but the firm was unable to complete the audit in a timely fashion, resulting in the board determining to make a switch to a new firm, school officials said.