I-SS Board approves virtual academy

“I am truly excited about joining Iredell-Statesville Schools as executive director of human resources,” stated Mizelle. “I am grateful for this opportunity to serve in this capacity. I look forward to working together and collaborating to support the district’s vision and mission of I-SS and to help keep the momentum going as we all do our part to meet the needs of our students and impact student achievement.”

Shoffner is returning to I-SS from her most recent position as a principal in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Shoffner holds a degree in English education, and has served at the middle, high, and community college level as an English teacher. She served as an instructional facilitator/assistant principal at South Iredell High School as well as assistant principal at East Iredell Elementary.

Shoffner holds a masters degree in curriculum and instruction, as well as principal certification, from Appalachian State University.

Dalton has accepted the role of principal for Cool Spring Elementary School. Dalton has served as the assistant principal at Third Creek Elementary School since 2018. Previously, she served as a classroom teacher, Response to Instruction specialist, and school counselor. Dalton has an undergraduate degree in elementary education, and a masters degree in counseling from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She received her graduate certificate in educational leadership from Western Carolina University.