I-SS board considers closing out-of-district enrollment at some schools

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education received a recommendation from Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey at Monday night’s board meeting to close a number of schools to any new out-of-district or attendance zone students for the 2022-23 school year.

Ivey told the board the decision is based on the growth in the area, including out-of-district numbers and residential attendance are getting close to, if not exceeding, capacity at each school.

The decision would apply to both students who are out of the Iredell-Statesville Schools district as well as students seeking to attend schools outside of their attendance zone.

The following schools Ivey recommended to close to out-of-district or attendance zone students for the 2022-23 school year are Lake Norman Elementary, Lakeshore Elementary, Shepherd Elementary, Troutman Elementary, Lakeshore Middle, Lake Norman High and South Iredell High schools.

According to Ivey, there would be a few scenarios where out-of-district students would be allowed to still attend these schools.

Out-of-district attendance would be allowed if the child has siblings at the school or if the student is the child of a faculty member at one of the schools.

In addition, if the school is a magnet program, they would use their current magnet attendance requirements depending on space.

Current students attending these schools out-of-district would not be impacted.

Board Chairman Todd Carver told the board, “I think we all recognize this is something that is a necessary evil. If we are going to look at the capacity for some of our schools, we are going to have to take a look at making some changes here.”

The board will vote on the proposal at next week’s meeting.