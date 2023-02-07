Director of School Nutrition Tina Wilson presented the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education with a plan to purchase a school nutrition food truck and trailer for use during the Summer Feeding Program at Monday night’s meeting.

Wilson recommended to the board they award the bid to Coast to Coast Vending for a food truck and trailer.

The Freightliner converted concession food truck will cost $160,000. Wilson told the board Coast to Coast vending agreed to throw in the trailer for free.

Wilson reached out to two other vendors, with Biz On Wheels providing a price for $150,000 but did not agree to throw in a trailer and the truck was of a lower grade. The other vendor did not return a bid.

The truck will come with stainless steel tables to serve off of, a window that opens, a powered awning to use as well as heat, air conditioning and a generator. The $160,000 is a turnkey price and includes training and set-up to help get the truck up and running.

The truck will not have cooking capabilities as the food will still be prepared in school cafeterias.

Instead, it will be used to serve students outside during the summer.

Wilson said the truck could also be used at South Iredell and North Iredell high schools.

Superintendent Jeff James told the board that due to overcrowding and the size of the cafeterias, specifically at South Iredell, the school system has been forced to provided outdoor seating for some students to eat lunch. James said the same issue could occur at North Iredell if enrollment continues to rise.

James said if they tried to fit all the students currently enrolled at South Iredell in the cafeteria, they would likely have to serve lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it’s just not possible to do.

The school board will bring the food truck bid up for a vote at next week’s meeting. If it is passed, Wilson said the vendor has promised delivery in April for the truck and September for the trailer.