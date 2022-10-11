I-SS board OKs three resolutions at meeting

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting.

The first resolution passed requested approval from the Iredell County Board of Commissioners for the transfer of funds to capital outlay.

By state law, the board is required to have county commissioners’ approval when moving funds from the current expense fund to the capital outlay fund.

The board is requesting permission to transfer up to $7 million. The resolution states the board plans to use the money on multiple projects to renovate old school buildings during the current fiscal year.

According to the board attorney, the county commissioners have 30 days to respond to the resolution.

The second resolution passed requested adequate support for schools from Superintendent Jeff James comprising things public education has had removed over previous year.

The third resolution passed requested Mitchell Community College and Iredell-Statesville Schools to establish an early college program in partnership with the current Career and Technical Education program at CATS and the community college.

The goal of the partnership would be to establish a program that allows students to obtain a high school diploma and an associate degree or other career certifications at the same time in the career and technical education field.

In the resolution, James and the board of education called on the board of trustees at Mitchell Community College to collaborate with the superintendent and school administration to establish an early college program at CATS. Final approval of such program would be required by the board of education.

All three resolutions passed unanimously.