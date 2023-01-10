I-SS board recognizes schools

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education recognized schools that met or exceed growth for the 2021-22 school year at Monday night’s board meeting.

The recognition included three categories; outstanding graduation rate, exceeding academic growth and expected academic progress.

For outstanding graduation rate, Superintendent Jeff James and the board recognized Agriculture and Science Early College (98% graduation rate), Crossroads Arts and Sciences Early College (100%) and Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership (100%).

For Exceeded Academic Growth, James and the board recognized Woodland Heights Middle School, Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership and Crossroads Arts and Science Early College.

For Expected Academic Progress, James and the board recognized Agriculture Science and Early College, Career Academy and Technical School, East Iredell Middle School, Lake Norman Elementary School, Lakeshore Middle School, Oakwood Middle IB School, Troutman Middle School, Celeste Henkel Elementary School, Harmony Elementary School, Sharon Elementary School and Troutman Elementary School.

There were no items brought before the board for a vote at Monday’s meeting.

The next board meeting will be the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 6. The next board of education meeting will be Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.