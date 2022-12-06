I-SS board swears in new members; considers 2023-24 calendar

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education swore in four new members at Monday night’s meeting.

After winning seats in the Nov. 8 election, Abby Trent, Anita Kurn, Michael Kubiniec and Brian Sloan were sworn in by Iredell County Chief Magistrate Daniel Chambers. All four new board members are Republicans.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the board unanimously elected longtime board member Bill Howell to serve as chairman.

Newly elected member Michael Kubiniec defeated Doug Knight by a 5-2 vote to become vice chairman of the board.

After the ceremony and chairman election, one of the first items the new board was presented to address during the committee of the whole meeting was the 2023-24 school calendar.

The board heard from Laura Elliott, the director of accountability, testing and student information, who presented the board with two options for next year’s school calendar.

The first option for traditional schools is the early start option. In that case, school would start Aug. 14 and end May 24. This option would see the first semester of school ending before winter break.

The second option for traditional schools follows the state legislature’s calendar law, beginning school Aug. 28 and ending school June 7.

Elliot told the board she put a survey out to students, parents and teachers and the survey respondents were clear they wanted the early start. Of the 4,868 responses, the stakeholders overwhelmingly voted for the early calendar 77.6% to 22.4%.

In recent years, the calendar has been a contentious topic for the school board due to the state law that requires schools to start school no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and to end school no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

As Knight noted to the board during discussion, passing the early calendar would technically see the school board break state law in doing so.

Monday’s board meeting served as the first discussion for the 2023-24 calendar but Howell in his first act as chairman requested Elliot to bring the item back to the board for a vote next month.