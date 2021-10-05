I-SS board to consider $12M for new computers

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education received the school system’s recommendation for selecting devices for the new four-year cycle at Monday night’s meeting. The new cycle will begin with the 2022-23 school year.
Chief Technology, Facilities and Maintenance Officer Tim Ivey and Director of Digital Teaching and Learning Jackie Parker presented the recommendation of the Device Refresh Committee to the board.
The committee recommended to provide all high schools except for CCTL with new PC’s costing $765 dollars each.
The Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership, also known as CCTL, would receive MacBooks costing $1,028 each.
According to Superintendent Jeff James, the recommendation to purchase MacBooks for CCTL is due to curriculum and programming needs. James told the board CCTL works specifically with programs that are meant to run on the Apple operating system.
Middle and elementary school students would both receive iPads. Middle schoolers would receive a keyboard with a case, while the elementary school students would receive just a case with no keyboard. These would cost $450 and $400 respectively for each.
Elementary school students would not be allowed to take home their devices.
But the school system has planned a staggered deployment at the middle school level and eventually those students will be allowed to take the devices home with them.
Teachers will also receive new devices, with each teacher receiving a MacBook and K-8 teachers also receiving iPads without a keyboard. This will allow the K-8 teachers to have the same devices as their students.
All in all, the device refresh will total $12,390,424 in costs. Each device will come with four years of insurance and a charger.
The total costs also include charging carts for all elementary and middle school classrooms.
The board will bring the device refresh to a vote at next week’s meeting.