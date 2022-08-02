I-SS board to consider tuition reimbursement

Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James presented a plan Monday night at the Committee of the Whole meeting to provide tuition reimbursement to up to 40 people looking for lateral entry into the teaching profession.

James, who worked in the textile industry for over 20 years before making a lateral move into teaching, told the board that the school system has set aside a budget for the program.

“If you are out there and you have a four-year degree and you’ve ever contemplated becoming a teacher, we will help you with tuition to get the required courses in to get your teaching certification,” James said.

The program will offer up to $500 dollars a semester and $1,000 a year. According to James, the goal is to make the program reoccurring.

The program is initially set for 40 people, but James told the board that he would love to set aside more money if the offer gets more interest.

The school system announced last week that they have more than 150 open positions, with 80 to 85 of those being teaching positions.

Chairman Todd Carver applauded James for his efforts to address the current teacher shortage.

“I appreciate you doing some innovative things to try to come up with new solutions to our teaching shortage,” Carver said. “This is not a problem unique to us; it’s going to be a problem across the state, and we need to know it’s coming.”

James asked the board to bring the program to a vote at next week’s regular meeting.