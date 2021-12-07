I-SS Board to consider two options of 22-23 calendar

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with two options for the 2022-23 school calendars at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.

Director of Accountability, Testing and Student Information Laura Elliott presented the board with option A and option B.

Option A would see traditional schools begin on Aug.10, 2022, and end on May 26, 2023. There would be a total of 182 student days. If option A were selected, the first semester would end prior to the winter break.

Option B would see traditional schools begin on Aug. 29, 2022, and end on June 9, 2023. There would be a total of 180 student days. If option B were selected, the first semester would end after the winter break in mid-January.

Option A aligns with Mooresville-Graded Schools, Mitchell Community College and the Early Colleges in the Iredell-Statesville system.

Although option A aligns with the other surrounding systems and meets the boards wishes to end the first semester before winter break, a number of board members indicated they would be forced to vote for option B to avoid breaking state laws.