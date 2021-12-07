I-SS Board to consider two options of 22-23 calendar

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with two options for the 2022-23 school calendars at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.
Director of Accountability, Testing and Student Information Laura Elliott presented the board with option A and option B.
Option A would see traditional schools begin on Aug.10, 2022, and end on May 26, 2023. There would be a total of 182 student days. If option A were selected, the first semester would end prior to the winter break.
Option B would see traditional schools begin on Aug. 29, 2022, and end on June 9, 2023. There would be a total of 180 student days. If option B were selected, the first semester would end after the winter break in mid-January.
Option A aligns with Mooresville-Graded Schools, Mitchell Community College and the Early Colleges in the Iredell-Statesville system.
Although option A aligns with the other surrounding systems and meets the boards wishes to end the first semester before winter break, a number of board members indicated they would be forced to vote for option B to avoid breaking state laws.
“A year ago, I’d jump on A because it’s for the student and that’s what it is all about,” Bill Howell said. “However, after living the last 20 months with a totalitarian regime in our state, following things that do not have a thing to do with our law simply because they are political, I’m not going to break the law. I cannot vote for A, even though it is for the student. I would be hypocritical if I did.”
Sam Kennington also indicated he would be forced to vote for option B to avoid breaking the law.
The law Howell and Kennington referred to requires school systems in North Carolina to start school no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and for the end date to be no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
The board will vote on the 2022-23 school calendar at next week’s board meeting.