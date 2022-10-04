I-SS board to vote on rewritten sports scheduling policy

After discussing it briefly at last month’s meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education members indicated that they will vote next week to rewrite a policy that forced area high schools that are not in the same athletic conference to schedule each other in nonconference matchups for all sports.

Brought to the board by Doug Knight last month, the board asked Superintendent Jeff James to review the policy with Assistant Superintendent of Operations Richard Armstrong and bring it back in front of the board this month.

Armstrong spoke briefly to the board Monday night and indicated that the board and school system made a policy a few years ago that allowed county schools to avoid playing each other if their classifications were more than one group apart. An example provided was when West Iredell was a 2A school a few years ago, it was not forced to schedule 4A schools such as Lake Norman.

But now, with all schools in the county in the 3A and 4A classifications, the old policy has no impact on scheduling.

Armstrong told the board the issue with the old policy has a lot to do now with the number of players each team can field. With West Iredell currently the smallest school in the 3A classification, Armstrong said the number of players Lake Norman was able to field compared with West Iredell when the two teams faced off in football earlier this fall put the Warriors at an obvious disadvantage.

Armstrong said after that game in particular, he received numerous emails from the community asking him to bring the conversation to the board.

The board will vote next week on implementing the policy. Although currently in a moratorium for scheduling until January 2023, if passed, the policy would take place for the 2023-24 sports seasons.

Board members indicated they would allow the schools to still schedule each other in any sport if they wanted to. But unless required by a previously executed contract, in-county schools would not be required to schedule each other in any sport for nonconference bouts.